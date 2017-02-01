A Tuesday evening gathering to honour the victims of Sunday's deadly shootings at a Quebec City mosque drew hundreds to the Thunder Bay Masjid, where the theme of the night was unity.

People packed the local mosque's parking lot on John Street and the crowd even spilled off the property on to a couple of city streets that were blocked off by police for the event.

Several people spoke at the vigil to bring messages of condolence, including those belonging to other religions and a representative from the Indigenous community. Hikmatullah Sherzad, the imam of the Thunder Bay Masjid also addressed those gathered.

"Look around you, this is an attempt at hate turned into love, an attempt at disunity turned into unity," he told the applauding crowd.

Many appeared to agree with him.

[This] shows that there's more Canadians that stand with the Muslim faith ... that's the kind of Canada that we want," said Bob Manson.

"We all are one, we are not separate from each other," added Muhammad Azhar. "We are all Canadian."

Azhar added that he hopes people "are more together," after gatherings like the one on Tuesday.

Shock, sadness expressed over Sunday shooting

A number of people in the crowd spoke to CBC News about their reactions to Sunday's deadly shootings that killed six men and injured over a dozen others.

"It really shook me, I was kind of surprised," said Sabyah Azhar.

"I come to this mosque

Themes of unity, peace and an end to racism were displayed on many signs at Tuesday's gathering in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Lisa Laco / CBC)

[in Thunder Bay] very often so it kind of just went through my mind 'what would happen if it happens here,' so I was just in shock," she said.

Azhar added that she hopes all Canadians will come together in the spirit of respect.

Andrea Vogt, who said she's originally from Quebec and has lived in Quebec City, said she couldn't believe what she was hearing when news of the shootings broke.

"You should feel safe at home," she said. "Which is probably one of the reasons why we're here, is to show that it is a safe space and should continue to be."