The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating after two male moose were shot and killed in northwestern Ontario over the last month, their noses and tongues removed but the rest of their carcasses left to rot.

The ministry said, it's currently bows-only season for hunting moose and the animals were shot with guns. But regardless of how the animals were killed, a ministry spokeswoman said, it violates regulations to leave the rest of the meat to spoil.

The ministry said the first moose was discovered on Sept. 28, northeast of Ear Falls, Ont., with its nose, tongue and bell —the flap of skin that hangs below the neck — removed.

The second moose, found near Sioux Lookout, Ont., only had its nose and tongue removed, and the rest of its body was covered in brush in what the ministry said was an attempt to hide it.

Officials didn't say whether they believe the incidents are linked or what could be the motive. Those parts of the moose are sometimes used for food.