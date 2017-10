Thunder Bay police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing woman.

Alexandria Pahpasay, 30, was last seen at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 7 in Thunder Bay, though police have not released a more specific location.

Police say Pahpasay's family is concerned for her welfare.

She's described as being about five-feet-three-inches tall and 150 lbs. She has long, straight orange hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Pahpasay's whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay police.