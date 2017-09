Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's assistance in the search for a missing 24-year-old woman.

Jeanette Tibishkogijig was last seen September. 1, 2017, police said in a written release Tuesday.

Police described Tibishkogijig as being about five feet four inches tall, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.