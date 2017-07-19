Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're looking for a woman reported missing in the northwestern Ontario city.

Amy Podnar-Rose was reportedly last seen on June 30, around 2 p.m., leaving her home on Donald Street W., on the city's south side.

According to police, she was reported missing July 2.

In the meantime, police said there have been reported sightings of her, but investigators have not yet been able to confirm where she is.

She is described as being five-foot-four-inches tall, with long brown hair and a medium build.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.