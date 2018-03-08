Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in locating a 40-year-old man who was reported missing on Wednesday.

According to a media release issued Thursday, Whitney Graeme Tyerman, 40, was last seen March 5 at Confederation College.

Police describe Tyerman as being five-feet-six-inches tall with light brown and slightly grey hair and a beard. He's believed to be driving a blue Dodge truck.

Anyone with information about Tyerman's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.