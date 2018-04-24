Thunder Bay police search for 22-year-old woman last seen at south-side home

Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. are asking for the public's help in locating a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing on Wednesday.

Police said 22-year-old Star Meekis was last seen leaving her residence on South Syndicate Avenue on the evening of April 20.

Her family has not been able to contact her since that evening and are looking to confirm her welfare.

Meekis is described to be about 5'4" tall with brown eyes, long straight hair and a thin build.

Anyone in the community who may have information on Meekis's whereabouts or have seen her in the past few days is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.