Thunder Bay police seek missing man

Thunder Bay, Ont. police are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing 29-year-old man.

Mike Ron Fox was reported missing on May 1.

He was last seen April 22, when he was dropped off at Walmart on Memorial Avenue, police said.

Fox did not meet up with his ride back to Ignace, and has not been heard from since that date. His family is concerned for his welfare.

Fox is describe as five-foot-three-inches tall, with a medium build. He has straight, medium-length brown hair and a partial beard. He was wearing black sweatpants and a grey hoodie with a logo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.