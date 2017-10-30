A 57-year old man from North Pekin, Illinois was found dead inside an old farmhouse he was demolishing in the township of Lybster, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. say a 57-year-old man from Illinois was found dead Saturday in an old farmhouse in Northwestern Ontario.

According to a written release, the man had been reported missing by his neighbours on Oct. 28. They had not heard from him for several days.

The OPP Emergency Response Team, Lakehead Search and Rescue, along with a helicopter from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry conducted a search in the area of Lybster — approximately 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ont.

On Oct. 29, the missing man — who police said is from North Pekin, Illinois — was located inside the residence.

Police said he had been demolishing the building, and they believe that part of the structure had fallen on him.

Foul play is not suspected, but the investigation is continuing.