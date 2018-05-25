Thunder Bay police search for missing 23-year-old

Thunder Bay Police Service are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 23-year-old who was reported missing on May 22, 2018.

Police said Isaac Chung has not been heard from for a number of days and his family is concerned for his welfare.

He is described as being 5'7" tall with a thin build, fair skin, brown eyes and short brown hair.

Police are urging Chung to contact his family or the police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts or has seen him in the last week is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.