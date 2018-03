Thunder Bay Police are looking for a 51-year-old man who was last seen at the St. Joseph's Care Group on Feb 28, 2018.

According to a media statement on Thursday, 51-year-old Steven Graham is described to be 5"10",170 pounds with hazel eyes.

Police said there are some concerns for his health expressed by St. Joseph's Care Group.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Graham is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police.