Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont. are asking for the public's help in locating 18-year old Jasmine Mekanak.

According to a written statement issued by officials on Wednesday, Mekanak was last seen by her family when she was leaving to meet her friends at around 3 p.m on Tuesday Nov. 7.

Officials describe Mekanak as 5'7, 120 pounds, thin build with black straight, shoulder length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red parka type jacket, black leggings, white shoes and an orange backpack.

Anyone with information on Mekanak's whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay police.