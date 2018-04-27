A 44-year-old man is missing after he was last seen at his Catherine Street residence in Thunder Bay, Ont. on the evening of April 22, 2018.

Police said David Len Carleton Richard has not been seen since last Sunday evening. His 2011 Silver Nissan Titan truck, with the Ontario license plate 703 4ZX, is also missing.

Richard is described to be 5'8" tall with an athletic build, blue eyes and short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey sweat shirt, red T-shirt and black pants.

Anyone who may have seen Richard's vehicle or have information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers, as there is a concern for his welfare.