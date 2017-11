Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating 13-year old Maximus Fox-Kitchekeesic.

Fox-Kitchekeesic was last seen on Oct.29 wearing a black hoodie, brown pants and a red hat, according to a media release.

Officials described the 13-year old boy to be around 5'6 in height, weighing 165 pounds with brown eyes and dark hair.

Anyone who may have seen him or know of his whereabouts are asked to contact Thunder bay Police.