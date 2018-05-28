Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police safely locate missing 21-year-old woman

Notifications

Thunder Bay police safely locate missing 21-year-old woman

Thunder Bay police say the missing 21-year-old who was last seen on May 25 has been located safety.

Season Achneepineskum was safely located on Monday, May 28

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police say they have safely located the missing 21-year-old woman who was last seen on May 25. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Thunder Bay police say the missing 21-year-old who was last seen on May 25 has been located safely.

21-year-old Season Achneepineskum had been last seen on May 25 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre area.

Police released a written statement on Monday, thanking the public for their assistance as the woman has been located safely.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us