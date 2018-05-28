Thunder Bay police safely locate missing 21-year-old woman
Season Achneepineskum was safely located on Monday, May 28
Thunder Bay police say the missing 21-year-old who was last seen on May 25 has been located safely.
21-year-old Season Achneepineskum had been last seen on May 25 in the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre area.
Police released a written statement on Monday, thanking the public for their assistance as the woman has been located safely.