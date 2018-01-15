Thunder Bay police search for 57-year-old woman

Thunder Bay Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 57-year-old woman who was last in contact with her family three days ago.

Adrianne Barrow is described to be Caucasian, just over 5 feet tall, 140 pounds, medium build with blue eyes and long straight grey hair, according to a written statement by police on Sunday.

Police said family members are concerned for her welfare as she has not been heard from for three days.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.