Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. are thanking the public after successfully locating an 18-year-old man, who had been missing since Monday morning.

Caron Achneepineskum was last seen at 8 a.m. on Jan. 8, 2018 getting onto a city bus in the Westfort area, according to a written release from Thunder Bay police on Tuesday morning.

Around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Thunder Bay police announced Achneepineskum had been safely located.