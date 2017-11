Thunder Bay Police are asking the public's assistance in locating 14-year old Louis Fox.

Police released a written statement on Thursday, describing Fox to be around 5'7, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police believe he may be with his cousin, Maximus Kitchekeesic, who was also reported missing on Monday.

Anyone who may have seen the pair, or Fox, is asked to contact police or crime stoppers.