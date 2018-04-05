Study shows pessimism over minimum wage increase among Thunder Bay businesses

A new study shows a high number of Thunder Bay businesses are expecting negative effects from the increase to Ontario's general minimum wage.

The report — titled Ontario's Minimum Wage Increase - Some Insights from Thunder Bay's Perspective — was released by Thunder Bay Ventures on Wednesday, and drew on data from StatsCan, as well as survey responses from about 185 local businesses of all sizes and in a number of sectors.

The study shows of the respondents, just under half anticipate negative effects from the rising minimum wage.

A third were indifferent, 10 per cent uncertain, and 6.5 per cent expected positive things.

The study notes that businesses with "increasing workforces" were more likely to be indifferent or positive regarding the minimum wage.

Ontario's general minimum wage was increased from $11.60 an hour to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, 2018, under the province's Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act. It will go up to $15 an hour on Jan. 1, 2019, and future increases will be tied to inflation.

Effects still largely unknown

Camillo Lento, an associate professor in Lakehead University's business faculty and one of the study's authors, said the effects of the minimum wage increase in Thunder Bay are still largely unknown.

"It's very difficult to pinpoint an exact number of the job losses, because there are so many effects, confounding effects," he said. "But based on what we feel is the most appropriate prior literature, we are looking at potentially 300 job losses for Thunder Bay, although we might see none, we might see a bit more."

Lento said employment data released by the Conference Board of Canada shows there have not been any "significant" job losses in Thunder Bay since the last minimum wage increase in January.

Many factors in job loss, growth

However, Lento said, there are many factors involved in job losses or gains, and it's very difficult to pin job losses on a specific cause, such as a minimum wage increase.

"It's too simplistic," he said. "One of the main factors that can help explain employment, job creation, is overall economic activity, and the demand in an economy."

"For example, in Alberta, increase in oil price, or a decrease in oil price, will have a major impact on employment, regardless of what the minimum wage is," Lento said. "When we're looking at data after the fact, we have to be careful in saying 'oh, this increase or decrease is specifically related to the minimum wage.'"

However, he noted, the wage could have other effects, such as reduced hours or benefits for employees, or higher prices.

But it's not all negative. Minimum wage employees are now getting paid more, which allows them to spend more. Lento said that could cause a ripple effect throughout the economy, and offset job losses, or other cutbacks.

Retail, restaurants among most concerned

Certain sectors are more concerned than others, Lento said.

"As expected, the retail sector, and the restaurants, cafes ... will have the most negative impact, and responded as such, as well," he said.

Businesses in the real estate and renting service, construction and financial services sectors were largely indifferent, while the transport and communication, and wholesale trade and motor vehicles sectors were mostly positive about the minimum wage increase.