People in northwestern Ontario can expect unseasonably mild conditions to last until at least Wednesday, says Mark Schuster, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The average daytime high in Thunder Bay in January is about –9 C, but a warm air mass parked over Ontario and Manitoba is driving temperatures well above the freezing mark in Thunder Bay, and across the region, he said.

"It's in no rush to move out and there's no cold air that's coming to push it out any time soon," Schuster said. "It has just been hanging around with generally gloomy and dreary weather across the province and it looks like its going to stick around for at least the next several days."

Environment Canada meteorologist Mark Schuster says Thunder Bay and the rest of northwestern Ontario can expect mild winter weather to persist until close to the end of January. (Mark Schuster)

The forecast suggests temperatures will start to cool down by the middle or end of the week, he said, but they will still be above seasonal norms.

Weather records were shattered on January 19 when temperatures soared to 15 to 18 degrees above normal with the mercury rising to 6.3 C in Ear Falls, located about 515 kilometres west of Thunder Bay.

"Pretty much every year there's always going to be a time when some record highs are set, and times when record lows get set but for it to persist this long is a bit out of the ordinary," said Schuster, pointing to the mild trend which could last close to two weeks in total.