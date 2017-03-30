Drivers along a busy north-south thoroughfare in Thunder Bay, Ont. may be stopping for one fewer red light starting next year, if an ongoing traffic study gets implemented.

The traffic unit is exploring changing the traffic lights at the intersection of Memorial Avenue and 13th Avenue — just north of the Harbour Expressway — to be pedestrian-controlled, rather than on a timer, like they currently are.

"The benefit would be more for vehicular movement along Memorial Avenue," said Ryan Love, Thunder Bay's traffic technologist.

"We do know that that set of signals causes issues for us trying to co-ordinate the flow of traffic along Memorial."

Ryan Love is Thunder Bay's traffic technologist (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

If the change happens, drivers going along Memorial would only get a red light if someone was trying to cross at 13th Avenue. Love said similar signals are in place at the intersections of Water Street and Camelot Street as well as Balmoral Street and Academy Drive.

City staff will seek input from residents and area businesses, Love said, adding that a report to council is expected sometime later this year.

If the change gets the green light, Love said the new signals would be installed in 2018.