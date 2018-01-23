An assisted living home in Thunder Bay, Ont., has a new operator, as well as new management.

McKellar Place will now be managed by an advisory board, as well as a private company, Shine At home which is based in Sarnia, Ont.

Ahsanul Habib, who is the owner of the McKellar building, formerly the McKellar Hospital, was operating the home for nearly a decade.

Chris Treftlin, the owner of Shine at Home, told CBC News he had been looking at the McKellar operations since 2009, but it was not until now that he was able to take over the facility.

One of Treftlin's goals is to bring the building to full occupancy - about 120 units, up from the 80 units currently occupied.

Treftlin said Thunder Bay will be in need of more assisted living facilities in the near future.

"So there's a lot of supply, but there's a lot of high end supply. So that means there's a lot of expensive, good places to live, for sure, but you have to have quite a bank account to make that work."

"Now, we're going to position ourselves as a value based community, where you're going to have an excellent life, but you're not going to break the bank."

Treftlin said the former hospital building is in great shape, with lots of natural light.

Jim Peterson, who sits on the facility's advisory board said, "we are turning the corner on some historical issues that have challenged McKellar Place's ability to realize its full senior services potential."