Larry Hebert to enter Thunder Bay mayoral race

A well-known city councillor in Thunder Bay, Ont., wants to be the city's next mayor.

Larry Hebert announced on Friday morning that he will run for mayor in the October 22nd municipal election.

Hebert, who turns 71 in June, said each time he's run for council, he has ended up with the second highest number of votes for the at-large seats.

"I'll take a chance this time and run for mayor," said Hebert, who is serving his third term as a councillor-at-large.

"I know there's a lot of good competition, and I may not get a seat," he said, acknowledging that he's heard of up to ten people vying for the mayor's chair.

"Others may have better credentials. I'm going to run a clean campaign, I'm not going to get down in the mud with anybody, and do anything negative like that, I want to keep it a very positive campaign."

Iain Angus declared earlier this month that he would also seek the mayor's chair. Incumbent Mayor Keith Hobbs has said in the past that he would not seek another term."He's going to be a formidable opponent. There's no question. He's one of the few people in Canada that's served at all three levels of government. Municipal, federal and provincial. He's got a great background, and I don't have all that."

As for his priorities, Hebert said economic development and social issues need to be the focus of his campaign, which he is calling, "Our Town."

"We have a lot to do on the social front, working with various groups. Indigenous people, also people who are new immigrants."

The municipal election will take place on October 22.