Keith Hobbs, the mayor of Thunder Bay, Ont., returned to city council chambers for the first time in three months on Monday night.

The mayor was back to work after requesting a leave of absence in late July.

"I'd like to thank all of city council for filling in during my absence. I know a lot of councillors had many duties," said Hobbs in an opening comment to council.

"Councillor Rydholm, Councillor Giertuga and Councillor Virdiramo filled in in my spot as acting mayors, and others took on duties. So, I'd like to thank them as well."

Hobbs singled out Coun. Larry Hebert for his support, and thanked him for his advice during his leave.

Hobbs requested the leave for "personal legal matters" after being charged with extortion and obstruction of justice. His wife, Marisa Hobbs, is facing the same charges.

Hobbs has also been reinstated to the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) board, after also requesting a leave from that board in July.

Hobbs is scheduled for a first appearance on the criminal charges in Ontario Court Tuesday afternoon.

Other city matters

Also at council on Monday night, council heard a presentation from the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Foundation, requesting the city contribute $1,500,000 to help bring cardiovacsular surgery to the city.

The foundation must raise millions of dollars to launch the $32,000,000 program in the city by 2020.

The foundation estimates 400 patients will require surgery every year, and predicts the program would create at least 60 health care related jobs, attract three new surgeons to the city, and have an economic impact of $150,000,000 annually.

It would also mean patients would no longer have to travel to southern Ontario centres such as London, Hamilton or Ottawa for heart surgery.

Skating, minimum wage, grass

Other topics at council included the approval of a pilot program to offer free skating at indoor arenas during the Christmas and March breaks.

Council approved a $20,000 change order to encourage pedestrians at McGillivray Square in front of city hall to walk on hard surfaces, instead of the grass. (CBC)

The free skating is due to the changing climate in the city, where outdoor rinks are becoming unreliable during the early and late seasons.

Council also heard about the impact on the municipal budget of an increase to the minimum wage. The city will have to pay out an additional $864,000 next year.

As well, because of changes to vacation rules under the provincial Fair Workplaces, Better Jobs Act, the city will also spend an additional $800,000 in 2020 and beyond.

Council will lobby the province to have the increased wage burden eased for municipalities.

Finally, council approved $20,000 in changes to the work currently taking place at McGillivray Square.

Council had concerns about the health of the grass, which is planted annually in front of city hall. The changes would include more shrubs, handrails and lockstone to encourage pedestrians to walk on hard surfaces, instead of the grass.