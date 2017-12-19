The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 25–year–old woman who was last seen just before the weekend.

Jessica Massaro is described as being 5'2" tall, thin build with green eyes and straight blonde hair, according to a written release on Monday.

Police said Massaro was last seen wearing grey boots and a black jacket, getting into a dark coloured pick-up truck on Friday, Dec. 15 at around 9:30 p.m. in the Onion Lake Road area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thunder Bay Police Service.