Officials with the Thunder Bay Country Market say they're looking to revitalize the Wednesday evening market, and provide more opportunities for shoppers.

Mini Market Wednesdays are set to launch January 11, where consumers can pick up local groceries and meals to go.

"The Wednesday [time] will be a really great opportunity for people to get all their local groceries at the same place without the kind of craziness of the Saturday morning," said Annet Maurer, the new manager of the market on the grounds of the Canadian Lakehead Exhibition.

The market has run Wednesday sessions during the summer and fall months.

The new Wednesday market will feature many of the popular Saturday vendors, as well as the addition of a new market cafe, Maurer said.

Looking to make changes

Aside from the new Wednesday feature, Maurer said she's eyeing other changes at the market, including bringing in new vendors.

She's already changed the operation of the market cafe with a new catering team.

"We're bringing in some new energy, just looking at how the market flows, and bigger plans and dreams for the market in the next coming year," she said.

The push to promote the mini-markets is to establish Wednesdays as another viable day fo the country market, Maurer said, adding that that day has been a bit hit-and-miss, with people not always knowing whether the market is open.