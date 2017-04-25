A controversial subdivision at the edge of Thunder Bay's development boundary received approval from city councillors Monday night.

Councillors debated the merits of approving the 49-lot subdivision, which some members said contributed to urban sprawl, and poor long-term planning.

"As we expand outward, would this be cost effective from the perspective of those 49 lots would have certain houses that would pay a certain amount of taxation," said Coun. Andrew Foulds.

"I just wonder about the provision of services to this expansion of Thunder Bay. Would this be, in terms of long term vision, and getting a handle on taxation, would this be a good idea to expand outward?"

The development itself has been controversial since its first phase was approved two years ago. City planners told council at that time the subdivision should not proceed, but the developers, Nadin Contracting pleaded with council to approve the project.

Thunder Bay City Council approved 49 new building lots for the Maplewood Estates subdivision on Monday night. (CBC)

The development was appealed by the Ontario Municipal Board, because of its location, as well as concerns about servicing for the lots. City water is available, but sewer is not.

Coun. Paul Pugh had reservations about voting in favour of the second phase of development.

"Given the information that we received in closed session, I feel like I'm more or less compelled to vote in favour of this," he said.

The construction of a sewer line is one of the conditions recommended by the OMB. The current plan involves building the homes, with their own private septic systems, and then bringing a sewer line to the area at some point in the future.

That line would have to come from the Parkdale subdivision, nearly three kilometres away. There is no timeline on when the line would be extended to the new Maplewood Estates development.

Viability questioned by Couns. Foulds, Ch'ng

Louis Nadin, the developer, was frustrated with some on council questioning the viability of the project.

"Quite frankly, I don't know why I'm here tonight re-inventing the wheel. I thought we've discussed all these issues, and council approved our request two years ago," he said.

Nadin noted he had a waiting list for lots in that area, and was only meeting the public's demand for building lots in the area.

City planners told council the lots are not needed. If the development were to not proceed, a 10-year supply of building lots is available.