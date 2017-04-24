A new subdivision in Thunder Bay is expected to get the blessing of city council Monday night.

The developers, Nadin Contracting, have proposed a 49-lot subdivsion, just north of West Arthur Street, and east of Mapleward Road.

It's the second phase of Maplewood Estates. The other was built a handful of years ago.

City planners were originally concerned with the first phase, as the subdivision was then outside of the city's urban limit, and would feature city water, but not sewer connections.

While administration had concerns over the first phase, council had administration come back with a plan to approve the lots.

Second phase

The second phase of the development will feature 49 lots.

Parts of the city's Official Plan, which guides development, as well as a zoning amendment were changed in 2015 to push the subdivision through, although the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing appealed those changes.

While no hearing was ever conducted, a settlement was reached, and the changes were made to allow the development to proceed.

One of the conditions for the subdivision includes the construction of a sanitary sewer from the Parkdale development to the new subdivision. There is no timeline for that 3.5-kilometre pipe.

The city acknowledges that the subdivision will be built before the sewer line reaches the area, therefore requiring the homes to have their own septic system.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing suggested the city force homeowners to disconnect from septic, and then be connected to a municipal sewer system once the pipe is in place. As part of the report, the city will not make than connection mandatory, but leave it as a suggestion for homeowners.