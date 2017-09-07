The man killed in an early-morning plane crash north of Winnipeg on Thursday was from Thunder Bay, Ont., Royal Canadian Mounted Police say.

The man's name has not been released, but RCMP said he was 29-years-old and a licensed pilot.

The RCMP, which is in charge of the investigation, is working with the Transportation Safety Board to learn more about the the crash, which took place at about 4:30 am Thursday and involved a single-engine Beech A23-19 aircraft.

The crash occurred on Highway 8 in Manitoba, near the St. Andrews Airport, about 15 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

A section of Highway 8 was closed because wreckage from the crash was blocking the road.

RCMP said the deceased man and the plane's owner knew each other, however the plane was taken without the owner's consent.