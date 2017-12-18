Conservation officers from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry say a local man from Thunder Bay, Ont. has been convicted and fined for careless and illegal moose hunting offences.

According to a written statement released on Monday, the hunter received a five-year hunting suspension and a $5000 fine for hunting a moose while on Pikitigushi Road in the Armstrong area in Sept 2014. Enforcement Supervisor, Rick LeBlanc said two men witnessed what happened and recorded the shooting.

"The two gentlemen that were enjoying the view of the moose on the road were in between the shooter and the moose," LeBlanc said.

"Up behind the two of them came the accused, who stepped out of his truck and fired two high-powered rifle bullets down the road surface at the moose."

Leblanc said the hunter also received a one-year suspended sentence for discharging a firearm from his car.

"[So] if the gentlemen was to re-offend with that same offence at some point in the future, he wouldn't be just charged and convicted for that offence, he would also be sentenced on this event," LeBlanc said.

One of the two bullets hit the moose and it was later seized and donated to a local First Nation, officials said.

The matter was heard in the Thunder Bay Ontario Court of Justice and a decision was rendered on Dec. 11.

"Firing a high-powered rifle bullet is just a matter of degrees to the left or right whether someone's injured or killed, so this is a fairly disturbing event," LeBlanc said.

He wants to remind hunters in northwestern Ontario that any bullets fired out of the rifle is the hunter's responsibility and no one should ever attempt to shoot or hunt from the travelled portion of any maintained roads, as it is highly illegal and dangerous.