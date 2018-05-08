Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police say 29-year-old man reported missing found

Thunder Bay police say 29-year-old man reported missing found

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man reported missing in the city last week has been found safe.

Mike Ron Fox was reported missing May 1

Thunder Bay police say Mike Ron Fox was found safe. (CBC)

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man reported missing in the city last week has been found safe.

Mike Ron Fox was reported missing on May 1.

Fox had last been seen on Apr. 22 near a business on Memorial Avenue; his family subsequently did not hear from him, prompting their concern.

On Tuesday, Thunder Bay police reported that Fox had been in touch with his family and was found safe.

