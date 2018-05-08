Thunder Bay police say 29-year-old man reported missing found
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a man reported missing in the city last week has been found safe.
Mike Ron Fox was reported missing May 1
Mike Ron Fox was reported missing on May 1.
Fox had last been seen on Apr. 22 near a business on Memorial Avenue; his family subsequently did not hear from him, prompting their concern.
On Tuesday, Thunder Bay police reported that Fox had been in touch with his family and was found safe.