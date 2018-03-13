A Thunder Bay resident has died after reportedly falling from the second floor of a residence in Grand Portage, Minnesota, on the weekend.

Police and paramedics responded to a call to the residence, in the Bay Estates area of Grand Portage, at about 5 a.m. Sunday.

In a media release, the Cook County Sheriff's Office states Kevin Wilfred Morrisseau, 47, fell from a second-storey patio door that did not have a deck attached. He was found unconscious after the fall, and later pronounced dead.

The release says an autopsy will take place to determine the cause of death.

The sheriff's office says Morrisseau was a resident of Thunder Bay, and an employee at Grand Portage Lodge and Casino.