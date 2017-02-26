Police have charged a Thunder Bay, Ont., man in connection with an armed robbery at a laundromat Friday night.

A man entered Barb's Laundromat on May Street with a weapon just before 9 p.m. and demanded money, police said in a news release.

The clerk resisted and suffered minor injuries, police said.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said they located the 24-year-old suspect near Victoriaville Mall on the weekend and arrested him after a short foot chase.

He is charged with robbery and disguise with intent. The man is currently in custody awaiting trial.