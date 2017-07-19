Thunder Bay, Ont. police say they're looking for a suspect in the reported robbery of a north-side Mac's convenience store in the city.

According to a written release, officers responded to a robbery report at the Mac's on Oliver Road just after midnight on July 19. The alleged thief had a knife and demanded money from the 24-year-old man working at the store, police said.

The suspect left the store with what police described as a small amount of cash, and was last seen heading west along John Street.

He is described as a young male, about five-foot-seven-inches tall with a skinny build and who walked with a slight limp.

The suspect was reportedly wearing all black clothing including a zipped up black hoodie and a black and white balaclava over his face.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.