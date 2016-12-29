Thunder Bay police are looking for a male who reportedly robbed a Mac's convenience store in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Wednesday night.

According to a written release issued Thursday morning, police said the male entered the store on May Street North just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, walked behind the counter and directed staff to open the cash register.

He then reportedly left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash and other merchandise.

The male is being described as wearing a white sweater over a black hoodie, and a black neck warmer.

He reportedly left the store on foot, police said.