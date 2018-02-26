Thunder Bay Police say they have arrested the suspect who they believe is responsible for a Mac's Convenience store robbery on Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of May Street at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Feb 25 in response to a robbery with a baton.

According to a media statement on Monday, an officer spotted a male matching the description of the suspect while driving to the store.

Officials said a 24-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont. was detained while officers attended the store to speak to the complainant and view the video footage.

He was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday and charged with robbery, according to Monday's statement.

Police said during the arrest they found a baton and cash on the suspect.