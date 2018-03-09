After nearly a month since a Canada lynx was spotted near Marina Park on Family Day, the wild cat is still lingering around the city of Thunder Bay, Ont. as dozens of photos and videos continue to be uploaded on Facebook by residents who have seen the lynx in their yards.

Thunder Bay resident Dave Johnson spotted the wild cat near his house on Duke Street.

He said when he spotted the lynx, it was behind his neighbour's yard, digging into the garbage can.

Lynx goes through garbage0:32

Unusual behaviour

According to Ron Moen, a biology professor at the University of Minnesota in Duluth, he has only seen one case in his years of studying lynx where the animal lingered through town for longer than expected.

"It must be getting enough food within the city," Moen told CBC News, "the only other instance I've ever seen where a lynx was seen doing something like this was in a picture ... and it was a Canada lynx in a landfill."

Moen said he studied Canada lynx in 2005 through a radio-collaring program that tracked the wild cats by air.

He said while lynx are known not to fear people, it is unusual that the animal is coming so close to humans and sticking around the city for this long.

"The small dog thing was kind of surprising to me, because as I remember, it was on a leash behind a person and that's just a-typical behaviour, you wouldn't expect something like that." Moen said.

He said the fact that the wild cat is going through people's yards and rummaging through garbage means the animal is looking for food and "for some reason, choosing to stay" in the city.

"In the years we were studying lynx and talking with other people, you really don't have Canada lynx that are like urban animals," Moen explained, "it's so unusual [and] as a biologist I would have said it should [have been] gone a couple week ago."

He recommends home-owners treat the lynx as if it were a bear and avoid throwing away meat and other food scraps into your garbage cans.