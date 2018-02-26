A lynx that was spotted Family Day evening near Marina Park still appears to be prowling through Thunder Bay, Ont., as hundreds of videos and photos of the wild cat have been uploaded to social media over the weekend.

Erika Bonofiglio says she spotted a wild cat on her way to work on Feb. 26, adding that she was surprised to see the animal.

"I ended up following him into the neighbour's yard ... and he was sitting there facing their dog but through a fence," Bonofiglio told to CBC News.

"He was sitting right in front of the neighbours' back door ... and it took off [because] it got startled."

Bonofiglio said she and another neighbour followed the lynx to her own backyard on Rockwood Avenue near Van Norman and River Streets where the animal ran to the back of the shed "and fled through the back lane."

She later noted that the animal was spotted again near Martha Street.

Bonofiglio said she followed the lynx to her backyard where it eventually went behind a shed and fled through the back lane. (Erika Bonofiglio / Facebook)

"I was warned about it the night before because I have a small dog ... but I thought 'oh yeah, you never see these things anyway, so I never paid much attention,'" Bonofiglio said.

She said she called the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry and left a message and also contacted the Thunder Bay Police Service, who later advised her that "there was nothing they could do unless there was a reason to shoot the animal."

Last Wednesday, Thunder Bay police issued a media statement saying they've received some calls about a lynx, however were unable to locate the animal once officers arrived on-scene.

Police reminded residents to keep a close eye on small children and pets and to keep their distance from the animal as they are known to attack if they feel chased or cornered.