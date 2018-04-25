Greenspace at LPH spared from development in official plan
Portion of lot with trails, trees gets protection from development
A large piece of land near Boulevard Lake in Thunder Bay, Ont., will be kept from developers, after an amendment to the city's official plan.
City councillors approved the official plan on Monday night. The document guides development in the city.
The Friends of the LPH Greenspace advocated to protect the area. The group was concerned the land would be sold off, and developed into residential lots.
The push to exempt the land from development has been going on since at least 2012.
Coun. Andrew Foulds proposed an amendment to keep the northern portion, or treed area as community space. The forested area also has a number of trails where people ski, walk and bike.
The southern portion of the lot would be zoned for development.
"It's a logical place to do it," said Coun. Iain Angus, referring to the fact that development could take place on the portion of the lot with the former LPH buildings.
Angus proposed that condominium units, or larger buildings be built in the area.
"There are very few neighbours, so the NIMBY issue will not be an issue. But, where better to place high rise buildings than close to a very major neighbourhood community park."
The property is owned by the provincial government.
The new official plan still needs ratification from the province, which is expected by the end of the year.
