Double-digit temperatures this weekend in Thunder Bay, Ont., mean skiers and snowboarders can finally take part in a spring skiing right of passage: lose the jacket, and fly down the hill in a T-shirt.

Loch Lomond Ski Area will open for three hours on Saturday, April 21st, the latest-ever opening at the south-side ski area.

"It's very unusual. Last year, we were struggling to stay open through March," said Alicia Cameron, the hill's events coordinator.

"I grew up at that ski hill and often it never was open in April. So, the fact that we're open on April 21st is kind of nuts."

Cameron said only two slopes on the hill's north side — the Birch and Giant — will be open.

The hill will not sell lift tickets - but instead will take donations, which will go toward a fund for the Humboldt Broncos.

Cameron said the money would get transferred to a credit union account set up for the team in Humboldt, Sask.

"We'll have a fairly solid showing I'm sure."

Mount Baldy Ski Area closed for the season last weekend.

Nordic ski areas still open

Trails at Kamview Nordic Centre are still open, although the base is getting soft, with some trails already closed. Grooming has ceased at Kamview for the season.

Lappe Nordic Centre also remains open, although grooming with the large trail groomers has now ceased for the season. The centre's snowphone suggests skiing during the day, as it gets icy in the early morning and evenings.

Trails at Kakabeka Falls Provincial Park are now closed for the season, while Sleeping Giant Provincial Park reports its trails are in poor condition, and may require some 'portage skiing' to get over bare patches.