Lawns in Thunder Bay may still be green, but the Loch Lomond Ski Area just outside the northwestern Ontario city is opening for the season on Saturday Dec. 2.

Although conditions have been relatively mild for late fall, modern equipment means the ski hill operators can start making snow as soon as the temperature drops to about -2, says Jason Gerry, the general manager at Loch Lomond.

"A week and a half ago we had a really good snap of weather where it stayed below minus two, minus three and overnight lows were down in the negative teens and we were able to stockpile enough snow that once we saw that the weather was going to stay down now, it looks like in the long-term forecast, we've been able to push snow out and be ready for an opening weekend," he said.

Here's a look at how Loch Lomond Ski Area makes snow

An early December opening is on track with past years, and is actually a little ahead of the 2016 start to the season, said Gerry, adding that there is enough snow cover for two runs at Loch Lomond.

As well, to mark the opening of the season, the ski hill is hosting a fundraiser for the Taylor Rankin Memorial Fund, which annually awards a student from Agnew H. Johnston Public School snowboarding gear and a membership. The barbecue event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday Dec. 2.