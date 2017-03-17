Police in Thunder Bay, Ont. say they've made an arrest in the reported robbery of a south core clothing store earlier this week.

A number of items were taken from the Little Mermaid on Victoria Avenue on Sunday and Monday, according to police, but most of them were recovered.

On Friday, police announced that a 27-year-old man was taken into custody when he was spotted by officers on routine patrol in the downtown south core on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

He's been charged with two counts of break and enter, as well as possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Police said another suspect, referred to as a "young person" in a written release issued by the service, has also been identified in connection with the reported thefts, but officers are still trying to locate that person.