A Thunder Bay, Ont. man was treated to quite the sight outside his River Terrace home on December 27, 2016.

Blair Arthur was letting his dog out at about 11 p.m, when he saw the phenomenon known as light pillars shooting up into the night sky.

"It was wonderful," Arthur said. "It's still just quite magical. They were beautiful, and they stayed for a long time."

Arthur rushed inside and got his camera, and snapped a few shots of the sight.

Arthur says he's been pursuing photography as a hobby for 20 years, and his light pillar photos are some of his favourites.

Light pillars have been the subject of much discussion in recent days after a North Bay, Ont., man reported seeing the phenomena on January 6.

The colourful pillars are caused by artificial or natural light reflecting off ice crystals.