Next time you go to the library you'll be able to sign out more than just books, music and movies. How 'bout garden tools?

Roots to Harvest has launched garden tool lending libraries at the Brodie and Waverley branches.

You'll find them in the tool sheds among the book shelves.

The libraries should appeal to both beginner gardeners and experts who want to expand, said Alia Wurdemann-Stam, the school program coordinator for Roots to Harvest.

"We have a lot of different tools that are very specific, things that people might not want to buy, like higher priced items like a broad fork or sprinkler timer," Wurdemann-Stam said.

You'll find the tools inside one of these tool sheds located inside the Brodie and Waverley libraries. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

"And they're things that people might use only one time a season."

The libraries are also stocked with plenty of basic supplies like shovels and pitch forks, she added.

In fact, organizations can sign out multiple tools for group lessons and projects.

There's even a collection of children's tools.

There's a big focus on food in Thunder Bay, Ont., Wurdemann-Stam said.

There are several trowels and shovels, so gardeners don't have to fight over a single tool. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

But she added many people lack the income to grow as much food as they'd like to.

"It's kind of expensive to buy all those different tools to start," she said.

"This project allows growing food to be accessible to everybody."

Wurdemann-Stam believes the garden tool libraries are the first of their kind, she added.

Berkeley has a tool lending library, but it's focused more on power tools, she said. There are several tool lending libraries in Canada too, but this is the first to focus exclusively on garden tools.

Also in the gardening tool lending library: gardening tools for kids. (Heather Kitching/CBC)

The Thunder Bay Public Library loved the idea of setting it up, Wurdemann-Stam said – and they already have the infrastructure to manage the borrowing process.

In addition to establishing the garden tool lending libraries, Roots to Harvest will soon break ground on a new garden site near Lakehead Alternative Education On Lily Street.

The site replaces its former garden on Algoma Street, which was located on land that is now being developed.

The new space is about twice the size of the previous garden, said community grower Cherry Halcovitch.

It will feature fruit trees, bush berries, seed production gardens, community garden plots, a bee yard, and an outdoor classroom.