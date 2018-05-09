The Thunder Bay Public Library says it's completed upgrades to its broadband internet available to the public and that the new service can help people who need the service.

"Governments, [including] the City of Thunder Bay, are offering more and more of their services electronically as is any business," said Stephen Hurrell, the systems director for the library.

"Basically, the digital way is the way of life now."

The library branches provide free access to the internet with a library card, Hurrell said, including for people who can't afford to have it at home.

"If you are a person who — not everybody can afford an iPad, a computer or that kind of thing ... so we provide machines which are reset upon every use," he continued.

"People can do their banking, their government documents ... or educational activities, the sky's the limit."

The upgrades effectively change the conduit through which the library branches get their broadband service from copper lines to fibre-optic wiring. That will allow for faster and more reliable internet and Wi-Fi at the branches, Hurrell said. The library has 59 public access computers across its branches, officials said in a written release.

The upgrades are a partnership with Tbaytel.

"Our library buildings are in, perhaps, older buildings and sometimes the service can be affected by springtime humidity or water," Hurrell said. "With fibre, many of those issues don't exist anymore."

The upgrades are part of the library's evolution, he said, adding that the branches are becoming more than just a place to take out books.

"It makes our buildings very vibrant places, which is what we all want," Hurrell said.