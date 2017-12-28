The Northwest Local Health Integration Network (LHIN) will prioritize access to mental health care and alternative levels of care in 2018.

The LHIN released its annual report late last week, highlighting how health care in northwestern Ontario will be delivered in the coming years.

"Where our focus has been to help address alternative level of care is by investing in community care spaces, investing more in mental health, supportive housing, investing in addictions services," said Bryan Ktytor, a senior director with the Northwest LHIN.

"Working with home and community care, primary care, public health and the entire rest of the system to improve transitions in care, improve efficiency in the system, and again, improve the patient experience in getting the right care at the right time in the right place."

Ktytor said the top challenge in northwestern Ontario is moving patients into the right type of care. Many patients end up stuck in hospitals when what they require could be found in other facilities, but there may not be space in those buildings.

Ktytor said the LHIN will also work on ensuring supports are available throughout the northwest region, to ensure patients are not being sent to hospitals or health facilities in Thunder Bay, when travel may not be needed.