Thunder Bay Police Chief J.P. Levesque will have to wait until the new year to determine the outcome of his six-day trial.

Levesque is charged with breach of trust and obstruction of justice.

In assignment court Monday, the verdict in Levesque's trial is scheduled to be delivered on January 25, 2018 at 10 a.m. at the Thunder Bay Courthouse.

Levesque was not present at the assignment court hearing, and his lawyers, Brian Gover and Frederick Schumann were both on a conference call.

The six-day trial heard from a number of Crown witnesses, mainly police officers, while defence witnesses were Levesque and retired Thunder Bay Police Chief Bob Herman.