Thunder Bay's chief of police disclosed information about an extortion investigation involving the city's mayor as a risk-management move, court heard Wednesday.

J.P. Levesque is currently on trial on one count each of obstruction of justice and breach of trust over allegedly disclosing confidential information about Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs.

Wednesday afternoon saw four people take the stand as the prosecution resumed its case: Thunder Bay City Manager Norm Gale, Thunder Bay police officers Chris Carlucci and Sue Kucharik, and Jackie Dojack, Chair of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board.

Gale and Dojack testified that Levesque told each of them about an allegation of extortion against Hobbs as a risk-management measure.

Both told court that Levesque said he was concerned they would be caught off-guard if information about the Hobbs allegation leaked.

Hobbs, his wife Marisa Hobbs, were charged with extortion and obstruction of justice in July. Mary Voss was charged with extortion in connection to the Hobbs case.

Told Hobbs as a 'courtesy'

Gale told court Levesque requested a meeting with him in December 2016; Gale couldn't recall the exact date.

During the meeting, Gale was told about the allegations against Hobbs. Gale noted he'd never been informed about an ongoing investigation like this before, and that Levesque hadn't asked him to take any action.

Gale also said Hobbs subsequently spoke to him about a video that was released on YouTube involving Thunder Bay lawyer Sandy Zaitzeff behaving erratically. Hobbs also appears in the video — he's in attendance at the location where the video was shot, among several other people — and Hobbs expressed concern to Gale over the video's release.

Gale said he never discussed the matter with Hobbs again.

Dojack's testimony was similar: Levesque met with her in December and told her about the Hobbs allegations.

She told court that because of the conversation with Levesque, she wouldn't have been "blind-sided" had an information leak occurred.

Neither Gale nor Dojack thought it was strange that Levesque told them about an ongoing investigation.

Kucharik testified that Levesque told her about the Hobbs investigation, as well; she said Levesque later told her he informed Hobbs about the investigation, as well, as a "courtesy."

A number of questions were also asked about Levesque's reputation both in Thunder Bay, and the broader Ontario policing community. Both Dojack and Gale said his relationship is a good one, with Gale describing it as "stellar."

The trial resumes Thursday at 10:30 a.m. at the Thunder Bay Consolidated Courthouse.