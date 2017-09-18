If the participants in the Terry Fox Run in Thunder Bay, Ont., are any indication, the legacy of the young man from British Columbia is in good hands.

Fox, who lost a leg to bone cancer, began his cross-Canada Marathon of Hope in 1980 to raise money for cancer research. A relapse of the disease forced Fox to stop running just outside Thunder Bay. He was only 22-years-old when he died on June 28, 1981.

At least 400 people turned out for Sunday's annual event in his honour, said Don Morrison, the chair of the Lakehead Rotary Club's organizing committee.

He estimated that over $12,000 has already been collected, with online contributions still trickling in.

Six-year-old Avery (on bicycle) along with mom Lindsay were two of the people taking part in the 2017 Terry Fox Run in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Avery raised $100 at a lemonade stand this summer and donated all of it to cancer research. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

But one donation left a lasting impression, said Morrison, explaining that he was particularly inspired by the dedication of six-year-old Avery DeAgazio.

The young girl frequently visits the Terry Fox Memorial on the highway east of Thunder Bay, and donated the $100 she collected at a lemonade stand she operated this summer.

Lasting legacy of Terry Fox

"I love the idea of a younger person, a six-year-old, who obviously wasn't around when Terry did his run, but knows the story and knows about it and wants to help out," said Morrison.

Her actions give Morrision faith in the future of the run not only in Thunder Bay, where the number of participants, and the amount collected have remained relatively stable in recent years, but right across Canada.

"I'm convinced that when I'm long gone, the Terry Fox Run will still be around. I think it's got a great legacy."