Thunder Bay police charge young driver for driving vehicle from folding lawn chair

A young driver in northwestern Ontario faces multiple charges after police found the individual driving a truck from the comfort of a fold-up lawn chair.

Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a black pick-up truck on Island Drive in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Monday afternoon for using licence plates that were not authorized for that vehicle.

Once the vehicle was stopped, police found the driver sitting in a fold-up lawn chair, instead of where the manufacturer's driver seat is supposed to be.

Officers also deemed the vehicle unsafe to drive as it had a broken windshield that was impeding the driver's view, a defective door handle that traps the driver inside the truck, an insecure load, as well as no seatbelt buckles to fasten seatbelts.

According to a written statement on Wednesday, the young driver was charged with a number of offences related to the numerous mechanical problems in the vehicle.

The young individual was also charged for driving with a suspended licence and operating the vehicle on a highway with no insurance.

The vehicle has been impounded.